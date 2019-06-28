sprite-preloader
Polygon Acquires Nettag AG to Become a Leading Service Provider in Switzerland

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of Nettag AG. The acquisition will add 35 employees and a turnover of about 4.5 MEUR.

Nettag AG is a water and fire damage restoration company, based in the German part of Switzerland, with offices in Zürich, Olten and Luzern.

"We are fully focused to grow in Switzerland to be able to offer an important service range and nationwide coverage. We are now one of the largest property damage restoration companies in Switzerland", says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO Polygon Group.

"Nettag AG is a well-respected competitor, sharing our values and I'm looking forward to the cooperation. It will be a good strategic fit", says Fabian Burri, Country president of Polygon in Switzerland.

"We are looking forward to become part of Polygon Group and I am certain that our joint-forces in Switzerland will form a very attractive offer to our customers. Together we will achieve even more", says Giuseppe Palma, CEO at Nettag AG.

The acquisition is expected to close in July.

