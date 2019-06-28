Saniona AB: Saniona's rights issue completed

PRESS RELEASE

June 28, 2019

Saniona AB ("Saniona" or "the Company") today announces that the new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders has been completed. The rights issue was subscribed for to 85 percent, providing Saniona with gross proceeds of approximately MSEK 66.5. A total of approximately MSEK 45.2, corresponding to 57.7 percent of the rights issue, was subscribed for with subscription rights. A total of approximately MSEK 20.7, corresponding to 26.4 percent of the rights issue, was subscribed for without subscription rights and the remaining part of the gross proceeds, corresponding to approximately MSEK 0.7, or 0.8 percent of the total rights issue, was subscribed for by guarantors.

Shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be allotted in accordance with the principles stated in the prospectus prepared in connection with the new rights issue and published on 7 June 2019. Notification of allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights is expected to be initiated on or about July 1, 2019.

Through the rights issue the Company's share capital increases by SEK 184,855.45, to a total of SEK 1,388,167.35 and number of shares by 3,697,109.00, to a total of 27,763,347.00 when the rights issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Paid subscribed share (BTA) will be converted to new shares after the registration. Trading in the new shares issued through the rights issue is expected to take place on or about July 10, 2019.

Jørgen Drejer, Saniona's CEO, says: "The rights issue was important to secure Saniona's financing requirements and to be able to complete the ongoing Phase 2a studies with Tesomet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity and initiate discussions with regulatory agencies for start of Phase 2b/3 studies in 2020, as well as to progress the other programs, internally or together with partners."

Financial and legal advisors

ABG Sundal Collier AB is financial advisor and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Saniona.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 04:05 p.m. CET on June 28, 2019.

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system and eating disorders. The company has five programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

