The global female sexual dysfunction treatment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 37% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Sexual dysfunctions are common in women and involve loss of desire, orgasm problems, and pain during sex. The onset of sexual dysfunctions in women is attributed to hormonal factors, menstrual irregularities, amenorrhea, lack of vaginal lubrication, and failure to conceive. Female sexual dysfunctions can be caused due to various chronic diseases such as diabetes. Patients with diabetes may have several clinical conditions, including overweight, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and atherogenic dyslipidemia, which are risk factors for sexual dysfunction in women. Therefore, rising prevalence of these conditions across the globe is expected to increase the patient pool with a large number of women having sexual dysfunctions, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global female sexual dysfunction treatment market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of drugs causing sexual dysfunctions in women will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global female sexual dysfunction treatment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global female sexual dysfunction treatment market: Increasing use of drugs causing sexual dysfunctions in women

There are several classes of drugs such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, antiepileptics, and contraceptives, which result in sexual dysfunction in women. Hypertension is associated with sexual dysfunction and is more common in women. Drugs such as beta blockers decrease sexual desire in women. Alpha-adrenergic drugs also reduce sexual desire and arousal in women. Similarly, antidepressants drugs cause sexual difficulties. Furthermore, the majority of sexual dysfunction is caused by dopamine receptor blockade. This causes hyperprolactinemia with subsequent suppression of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis and hypogonadism in women resulting in decreased sexual desire, impaired arousal, and orgasm. In addition, drugs used in the treatment of epilepsy, such as gabapentin and topiramate, have been associated with orgasmic dysfunction and reduced libido in women. Thus, the use of such drugs will increase the incidences of sexual dysfunctions in women, thereby increasing the demand for drugs to treat sexual dysfunctions in women.

"Apart from the increasing use of drugs causing sexual dysfunctions in women, the growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction, the approval and availability of drug to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder, and the increasing R&D for treatment of sexual dysfunction in women are some other major aspects that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global female sexual dysfunction treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global female sexual dysfunction treatment market by type (non-hormonal therapy and hormonal therapy) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

