The global sheet metal fabrication services market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for fabricated metal parts from major end-user industries. Despite the emergence of carbon fiber, sheet metal forming plays a crucial role in the automotive and aerospace and defense industries. Metals are the major raw materials used in these industries as they can easily be transformed and made into shapes as per application requirement. With the current focus on lean manufacturing and increasing operational efficiency, including cost-cutting, sheet metal forming process will be a valuable service for OEMs. Since automotive and aerospace and defense industries are the major end-users in the global sheet metal fabrication services market, the increasing investments in these industries will drive the global sheet metal fabrication services market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of cobots in metal fabrication process will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global sheet metal fabrication services market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global sheet metal fabrication services market: Increasing adoption of cobots in the metal fabrication process

A cobot works alongside humans without physical separation or any caging requirement. These cobots use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operation thereby increasing the operational efficiency and safety in the process line. They are used to ease programming and reduce safety costs. They are built using sensors, such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors, to identify the presence of humans near them. With the improving safety standards in industries, vendors will increase their investments in improving sensing technologies, specifically for collaborative robots. Moreover, the rising shortage of labors can be addressed by fabricators by using cobots. Vendors in the industrial robotics market are also focusing on developing co-bots specifically for the metal fabrication process. For instance, in November 2018, Universal Robots launched booth C-12116, a new collaborative robot for the metal fabrication industry at FABTECH 2018 industry exhibition. Thus, such advances in sheet metal fabrication services are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing adoption of cobots in the metal fabrication process, the advent of additive manufacturing is one other factor that is expected to boost the market growth. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the emergence of revolutionary 3D printing technology, which is also known as additive manufacturing. The adoption of 3D printers has helped sheet metal fabricators, as dies used in machine tools for the punching process can be produced cost-efficiently using 3D printers. Thus, improvements in the 3D printing technology and the increased adoption will lead to a complete shift in the manufacturing process, besides driving the growth of the global sheet metal fabrication services market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global sheet metal fabrication services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sheet metal fabrication services market by end-user (automotive industry, industrial machinery industry, electric and electronics industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to increasing demand from automobiles manufactured, in the region.

