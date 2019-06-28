Jarno Huttunen is appointed FSP Finnish Steel Painting Ltd CEO as of July 1st, 2019. Pentti Virtanen is appointed Vice Chairman of the Board.

Pentti Virtanen FSP Finnish Steel Painting Ltd CEO has told the Board of his wish to resign as CEO. In today's meeting, the Board appointed Jarno Huttunen as company CEO as of July 1st, 2019.

In today's meeting, the Board of FSP appointed Jarno Huttunen as company CEO as of July 1st, 2019. Photo: FSP

Pentti Virtanen will continue his services as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Stig Gustavson, Chairman of the Board, comments: "I have been aware of Pentti Virtanen's desire to step down already for some time. I received a written confirmation a few weeks ago. I am happy to report, first that we could find a competent successor to Pentti within the company. Our Business Director Jarno Huttunen will now take over Pentti's responsibilities. Second, I am happy to report that we will be able to use Pentti's services also in the future.

I want to thank Pentti Virtanen for his long and successful career in our company. Pentti has been our CEO for a full 18 years. During that time, we have experienced many challenging times in our business. Thanks to Pentti, we may now meet future challenges with confidence from a position of strength. Pentti will assist me at the Board level in various development tasks.

Also, I welcome Jarno Huttunen in his new role. I look forward to a successful collaboration which has already started very well."

Dr. Stig Gustavson, CoB

FSP Finnish Steel Painting is one of the largest surface treatment companies in Northern Europe. Its customer base includes manufacturers and process and offshore industries. FSP offers surface treatment and value-added services by enhancing the customer's production chain and logistics. The company employ about 250 professionals and the turnover is about EUR 22 million. It has now about 20 service points in Finland, Estonia and in Poland. www.fspcorp.com

Contacts:

CEO Jarno Huttunen

mob. +358 50 400 2082

jarno.huttunen@fspcorp.com



Vice Chairman Pentti Virtanen

mob. +358 400 811 674

pentti.virtanen@fspcorp.com