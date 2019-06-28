The city's municipal utility is readying a 25-year power purchase agreement for 200 MWac of solar at $0.01997/kWh along with 100 MW/400 MWh of energy storage at $0.013/kWh.From pv magazine USA. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's (LADWP) board of commissioners was presented with the Eland Solar & Storage Center in Kern County, California, from a LADWP internal team on June 18. The team told the commissioners, on July 23 it plans to seek approval for a 25 year power purchase agreement (PPA) priced at $0.01997/kWh for 200 MWac/265 MWdc of solar electricity delivered at time of generation ...

