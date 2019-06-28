Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE:PM) today joined with veterans' charities to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for U.S. and U.K. veterans who have endured life-changing injuries and illnesses. PMI's support made it possible for eight former soldiers to ride in an exclusively designed three-seater Formula 1 racecar to reach speeds of 160 mph on the iconic Fiorano Circuit-Ferrari's test track in Italy.

In support of U.S. veteran charity Home Base and U.K. veteran charity Walking With The Wounded, PMI flew veterans who suffer from service-related life-changing injuries and illnesses to Maranello, Italy, where they were able to take a breathtaking lap in the three-seater Formula 1 car piloted by professional driver Davide Rigon on Ferrari's own 1.82-mile-long track.

"Being surrounded by the courage and resilience of people here today who, in their service, risked their lives and everything they held dear is inspiring to many of us at Philip Morris," said Miroslaw Zielinski, chief new ventures officer at PMI. "They are models of bravery and strength, and we are honored to have met them and so happy that we were able to play a role in this special event."

"You form strong bonds with people when you share extraordinary experiences," said Armando Fernandez, 34, a former U.S. Marine from Fort Myers, Florida and Program Director of Home Base Southwest Forida. "The Marine Corps embodies the values of honor, courage and commitment: All the veterans here today demonstrate these values. This has been an adrenaline-packed event and coming together to share it has allowed wounded veterans from both sides of the Atlantic to connect and discuss our journeys to recover from injuries sustained during our service."

PMI is honored to work with Home Base and Walking With The Wounded on the Formula 1 experience. It is one of the exciting events being facilitated by the organizations over three days that includes a fundraising gala and providing tickets for injured and ill veterans to attend a first-of-its-kind sporting event at the London Stadium.

