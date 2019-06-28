'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by the 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 28-Jun-2019 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by the "Surgutneftegas" PJSC Annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018 is published on the website on 28 June 2019. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 11786 EQS News ID: 833227 End of Announcement EQS News Service

