A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on critical challenges facing small manufacturing companies in the U.S. This blog identifies the key issues facing small manufacturing companies in America and also discusses strategies to overcome them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005347/en/

Challenges faced by small manufacturing companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The U.S. manufacturing industry stands at a critical point in its long history wherein the future of the big and small manufacturing companies will largely depend on how effectively industry leaders formulate and implement strategies to adapt to the changing landscape. Small manufacturers in particular face a fair number of challenges such as competition from large domestic businesses in the U.S. as well as from other global players. With significant shifts in the technological, demographic, and economic landscape, small manufacturing companies must innovate themselves in order to stay competitive.

Despite recurring challenges, small manufacturing companies can leverage advanced business intelligence solutions to face these challenges head-on and continue their upward momentum without any disruption. Request a free proposal to know more.

Challenges faced by small manufacturing companies

Competition from foreign companies

American manufacturing companies are currently facing steady competition from several players around the globe. The competitive pressure is particularly high from Asian countries such as China, where equivalent products can be produced at a much lower cost when compared to the U.S. The low labor costs in countries like China also enables manufacturers to produce and sell at extremely low prices.

Regulations and compliance issues

Labor costs and stringent government regulations are making it tougher for small manufacturers in the U.S. to compete with the offshore counterparts. As the U.S. government is also constantly changing their regulatory and compliance policies, it can force small manufacturing companies to spend even more on monitoring compliance.

Get in touch with our industry experts to know how small manufacturing companies can tackle critical manufacturing challenges, turn them into opportunities, and eventually grow the business.

Increasing quality of offshore manufacturing

A decade or two ago, the foreign quality of production was poor when compared to the U.S. However, now not only are the products manufactured outside the U.S. cheaper but over the years the quality of these products has also risen drastically. This has resulted in intense competition for small manufacturing companies.

Shortage of skilled labor

There has been a tremendous decline in the number of people enrolling for skilled courses in universities over the past couple of years. Furthermore, a major portion of the existing workforce in the U.S. manufacturing industry is almost on the verge of retirement. Consequently, there is a shortage of skilled workforce across large and small manufacturing companies.

Competition from on-shoring

Small manufacturers are also facing increased competition due to the growing trend of on-shoring. Foreign companies that primarily cater to U.S. customers are finding it more cost effective to manufacture in the states because of the cost of storage, transportation, and tariffs. This acts as an added competition for small manufacturing companies in the already difficult market.

Want to know how our manufacturing industry clients have handled similar challenges with the help of our solutions? Request for more information

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005347/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us