Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, June 28

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 100,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of 75.75p per share. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the Company's block listing facility and the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 168,544,855 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued on behalf of
Contact:

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 825323

28 June 2019


