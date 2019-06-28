AXA Property Trust Ltd - EGM Results, Secretary & Registered Office changes

AXA Property Trust Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

(LEI Number 213800AF85VEZMDMF931)

28 June 2019

Result of EGM

Change of Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Ordinary Resolution to adopt a New Investment Objective and Policy was approved but the Special Resolution to change the Company's name was not. The Board of the Company is delighted to note that both resolutions received the support of an absolute majority of the share register. The vote in favour of the New Investment Policy received 76.67% support of those Shareholders who voted. Despite receiving 67.87% of votes cast in favour of the name change resolution, this is insufficient to pass the 75% threshold for a special resolution and is the consequence of certain Shareholders who voted in favour of the change of investment policy but against the name change. Accordingly, for the time being the Company will continue to be called AXA Property Trust Limited.

Notwithstanding the name, following the appointment of Worsley Associates LLP as Investment Advisor, the Company no longer has any association with AXA Investment Managers UK Limited or any members of the AXA Group of Companies.

The Board continues to believe that the change of name which reflects the change of investment policy is in the best interest of the Company and will engage with major dissenting Shareholders to understand their reasoning and will bring forward further proposals in due course.

Details of the voting results, which should be read alongside the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting sent to Shareholders and dated 7 June 2019, are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Discretion Abstain 1 11,725,607 3,568,570 0 4,081 Passed Special Resolution 1 10,380,455 4,913,722 0 4,081 Failed

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Following the EGM, the Investment Objective and Policy of the Company has been amended with immediate effect.

Change of Company Secretary and Administrator

The Company announced on 18 April 2019 that it had provisionally agreed to appoint Praxis Fund Services Limited ("Praxis") as administrator and Company Secretary. The Board is pleased to confirm that this appointment will take place with effect from 28 June 2019.

From that date, Praxis will act as designated administrator of the Company, and also become Company Secretary. The Registered Office of the Company will move to Praxis' offices at the address shown below.

Praxis can be contacted by telephone on +44 (0) 1481 737600 or email info@pfs.gg

Change of Registered Office

With effect from 28 June 2019, the Company's registered office will be:

Sarnia House

Le Truchot

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1GR

Enquiries:



Blake Nixon (Director)

Tel: 020 38732288

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Robert Finlay

Tel: 020 76016100

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Matt Falla

Katrina Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737600