Ananda Developments Plc - Total Voting Rights

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 418,055,554 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 418,055,554 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS-

Ananda Developments plc

CEO

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)20 7520 9266

ir@anandadevelopments.com Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Finance

Fungai Ndoro

Mark Anwyl



Corporate Broker Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Stanford Capital Partners Limited

Corporate Broker

John Howes

Patrick Claridge +44 (0)20 3815 8880 Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme

Ollie Mills

Notes to editors

About Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda Developments invests in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/ANANDA-DEVELOPMENTS-Admission-Document-29.06.2018-FINAL-clean.pdf

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or seeking to produce or cultivate Cannabis in any jurisdiction in which it is legal to do so, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.

http://www.anandadevelopments.com