WAVESTONE: Annual financial report available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its annual financial report relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 has been published.

The annual financial report is included in the document named "Comptes et rapports d'activité au 31/03/19" available in the Company's website (only in French). An English version of the annual financial report will be available in July.

This document notably contains the following information:

the report on corporate governance;

the report on remuneration of corporate officers;

the Auditors' reports;

the table of Auditors' fees;

In accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation, a summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities is also included.

