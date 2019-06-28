Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Date of Purchase: 28 June 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 18,630 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 1,386 pence 17.62 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 1,380 pence 17.54 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 1,385 pence 17.60 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Date of Purchase: 28 June 2019 Number of Public Shares purchased: 25,000 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 17.58 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 17.48 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 17.57 USD

PSH intends to cancel these Public Shares. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 24.26 USD 19.12 GBP which was calculated as of 25 June 2019. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 216,197,854 Public Shares outstanding. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the one special voting share (held by PS Holdings

Independent Voting Company Limited) have not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

