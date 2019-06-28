Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 28 June 2019, it filed a Form 11-K under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the TechnipFMC Retirement Savings Plan's fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 11-K includes financial statements of the TechnipFMC Retirement Savings Plan prepared under U.S. GAAP for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018.

A copy of the Form 11-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Form 11-K has been submitted to the U.K. NSM on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

