Marcus Hiles: The Top Cities to Work for Tech is Led by Those in Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / The tech industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the US with nearly 700k open jobs across the nation today. With the growing need for new talent to support this expanding market that has new businesses being established regularly, there are more than just major cities who have long dominated the market tapping into it. A new report by online financial resource, SmartAsset, highlights where those top locations are in the United States for tech jobs in 2019.

In their list of The Best American Cities to Work in Tech in 2019, the report highlights ten of the best places for tech professionals today using data based around several key employment and income factors. Information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau's American Community Survey and the Council for Community and Economic Research was used to evaluate over 150 cities and uncover where tech professionals can be most successful. The report looked at each cities' average salary, average cost of living compared to the national rate, ratio of workforce in tech vs other industries, unemployment rates of college-educated residents and finally the rate of tech pay in the city vs overall.

Using these indicators, the top 10 list highlighted three cities located in Texas; Template, San Antonio and Dallas. "The state's metroplexes of Dallas and San Antonio have been building out and planning their key role in the country's tech space with a focus on harboring new technology and spawning and acquiring the world's leading brands." shares Texas-based entrepreneur and property developer Marcus Hiles. With recognition granted to both cities for their growing position in the tech market, Dallas has become one of the leading locations where not only new businesses are being formed but also the city where companies from other areas are relocating to. For San Antonio, the city has focused in on big opportunities in the sub-industries of the technology space. Cyber security is one of the fastest growing markets in tech and by working to support and build out the infrastructure and workforce behind the market, the city has become one of today's national leaders. Leveraging strategic investments to both educate and train the next generation of cyber security professionals San Antonio is ultimately helping to drive more interest from businesses and the employees that work at them.

"This understanding and reliance on tech for a means of creating a more stable state economy and attractive offering for investors, entrepreneurs and businesses has been demonstrated by these top Texas locations." adds Marcus Hiles.

Texas also has many other allures driving both businesses and employees in, which the SmartAsset report reflects. Having a nationally low cost of living has created incentive for many professionals to come to the state in seek of employment opportunities.

This ability to specialize in a global industry as strong as the technology sector has enabled both the cities mentioned in the report and the overall state to achieve a growth trajectory that will only continue to expand as tech becomes more predominant in our country's economic strategy.

To learn more about business and development news visit marcushiles-news.com.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwrLIhyaB0p_0F1gWg4R7cA/videos

Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/pro/marcushiles/marcus-hiles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marcus.hiles/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marcus Hiles

media@marcushiles.net



SOURCE: Marcus Hiles

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550352/Marcus-Hiles-The-Top-Cities-to-Work-for-Tech-is-Led-by-Those-in-Texas