Navien, Inc.: Navien Secures Leadership Position in Condensing Boiler Category

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / Known for vastly exceeding governmental efficiency standards, Navien provides premium quality tankless water heaters, combi-boilers and heating boilers. With a confirmed leadership position in the high efficiency condensing tankless water heater and combi-boiler markets, Navien is excited to announce that, based on 2018 summary reports*, Navien condensing wall-hung solo boilers are now the leader in that category as well.

Navien has rapidly grown in the North American plumbing and HVAC sector over the past 12 years with their innovative industry-leading efficient technology.





On June 28, CEO, Scott Lee, extended his thanks and congratulations to all Navien employees when he said, "Navien's success is built on our culture of teamwork. Each department has performed at peak capacity and all have been pulling together in order to make our continued success flourish. We are committed to making outstanding products and this is proof that the market is recognizing Navien's value."

Navien is the recognized leader in industry-efficient condensing technology. The company name is derived from three words: Navigator / Energy / Environment, with a mission to provide customers with the ultimate comfortable living environment through energy efficient products by using innovative technology to create a healthier environment for our future generations. Navien tankless water heaters, combi-boilers and boilers are available in the United States and Canada through a selected network of wholesale distributors.

