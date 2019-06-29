American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains the Self-Directed HSA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / A Health Savings Account is a viable way for many people to fund their health expenses. But might it also help with retirement? Using a Self-Directed HSA, according to a recent post at American IRA, may be a great way to plan for health expenses throughout the retirement journey.

The post begins by explaining some key details about Health Savings Accounts. Self-directing an HSA allows people to contribute to an HSA with pre-tax dollars. That means that these contributions are tax deductible, and earnings and qualified withdrawals are then tax-free. These protections can be an invaluable way to reduce one's overall tax burden while still funding the necessary medical expenses they make throughout the year.

The post goes on to detail other benefits of having an HSA, such as rising contribution limits in 2019, unused funds rolling over into the next year and the ability to take an HSA across multiple jobs. This helps decrease an individual's reliance on any one health plan and gives them a buffer in the case of losing a job.

"There are multiple paths to wealth," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "And no one should pretend that they have a monopoly on the only way. That's why HSAs are such an important thing to understand. They are another tool in the arsenal of someone who wants to build more independence before retirement. They can help you save money along the journey and gain more control over your financial life."

Self-Directed HSAs also include investments. As the post notes: "You may, of course, invest in mutual funds, common stocks, and bonds just like you would in the typical HSA." But using self-direction opens opportunities for investing in other asset classes as well. These asset classes, according to American IRA, can lead to further growth and increased confidence from a diversified portfolio.

For more information, visit American IRA at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

About: American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549083/American-IRA-Explains-the-Self-Directed-HSA