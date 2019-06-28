DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Rating 28.06.2019 / 18:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Result Announcement of the 2019 Follow-up Rating on the Convertible Corporate Bonds Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, June 28, 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, formerly known as "Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.", hereinafter referred to as "the Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Result Announcement of the 2019 Follow-up Rating on the Convertible Corporate Bonds. The Company entrusted the credit rating agency United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "United Credit") to conduct follow-up credit rating on the convertible corporate bonds publicly issued by the Company on 18 December 2018 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 18 January 2019 (hereinafter referred to as "Haier Convertible Bonds") according to the regulations related to the Administrative Measures for the Issuance of Securities by Listed Companies and the Listing Rules for Corporate Bonds of the Shanghai Stock Exchange issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission. United Credit issued the 2019 Follow-up Rating Report on the Convertible Corporate Bonds of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. on 20 June 2019, and maintained the corporate credit rating as "AAA", the stable rating outlook and the credit rating "AAA" on "Haier Convertible Bonds" based on the comprehensive analysis and evaluation of corporate operation and overall development of the industry. The complete announcement and the detailed 2019 Follow-up Rating Report on the Convertible Corporate Bonds of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. are available at: http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/. The Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. 28 June 2019 IR contact: Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany T: +49 6172 9454 143 F: +49 6172 9454 42143 M: +49 160 9469 3601 Email: y.sun@haier.de 28.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 266101 Qingdao China Phone: +49 6172 9454 143 Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143 E-mail: y.sun@haier.de Internet: www.haier.net ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share), WKN: A2JM2W Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 833277 End of News DGAP News Service