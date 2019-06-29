Oceanco's New 90-Meter Superyacht DreAMBoat Has Been Successfully Delivered to Her Owners

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco's 90-meter motor yacht DreAMBoat is exactly what the name implies-the Owner's dream yacht. The Owner stepped into the project at precisely the right time. With hull and superstructure already completed, he was able to save build and engineering time and still make the yacht his own. Oceanco began the yacht for a future client interested in the Oceanco pedigree and inherent ability to build an innovative yacht combined with the novelty of a first-time collaboration between two of the most renowned yacht designers in the superyacht world- Espen Øino International for the exterior and Terence Disdale Design for the interior.

The Owner was taken with the classic elegant and engaging exterior lines that would sustain a timeless appeal and found that the interior layout was perfectly suited to his intended use. The generous overhangs from the superstructure and cutouts in the bulwarks lend a traditional yet strong appearance. DreAMBoat boasts a full carbon canopy mast house and mast, which forms an integral part of the overall design.

"At the outset the exterior design was intended to be understated and timeless," says exterior designer Espen Øino. "Working closely with Oceanco all the primary surfaces and details were created keeping this in mind. The result is one I think we all can identify with. At the launch she came out of the facilities looking strong and proud with a lot of presence. The exterior deck areas flow seamlessly into the interior spaces maintaining continuity and consistency. The external decks offer a variety of living spaces and experiences with the sun deck probably being the biggest in its class with ample space for entertainment and lounging both in the shade and in the sun. The fixed and loose furniture as well as the upholstery and cushions all provide an inviting and harmonious ensemble which complement the external design of the yacht very well."

At 2950GT, the volume allows for luxurious accommodation for up to 23 guests and a well-thought-out crew's quarters for a maximum of 33 crewmembers. The design emphasis is on large windows that flood the interior with daylight and offer unspoiled views from the inside out. Outside spaces feature a large swimming pool 6m long X 3.1m wide X 1.44m deep on the main aft deck; an enormous partially enclosed sundeck; an area where the Owner and his family will most spend their time with Jacuzzi and copious options for seating/ entertaining with an outdoor open cinema. There is also a private jacuzzi on the Owner's deck, a spa on the bridge deck aft with a custom-built hydro/massage bath and a large selection of water toys including a custom-built dive board. DreAMBoat has been built in harmony to accommodate family life.

Terence Disdale has created an interior that incorporates bespoke surfaces, natural wood, limestone floors, semi-precious stone vanities, parchment, leather and mother of pearl. The effect is elegant without being overdone.

"Following our successful collaboration with Oceanco designing the interior of Sunrays we were asked to become involved with DreAMBoat," says Terence Disdale of Terence Disdale Design. "The layout was construed along with my good friend Espen, who is responsible for the naval architecture and exterior design. Our interior design features many exotic finishes creating an harmonious and calm environment including surprise details to entertain the eye."

Disdale adds, "We always strive to avoid the 'big wow' factor that soon becomes boring. We believe that DreAMBoat with her quietly sophisticated interior is indeed a future classic."

Dan Jackson, the Owner's representative remarked: "From the first time the Owner saw the boat, still in pink faring compound in the outfitting facility and met all involved in the project, he knew that the combination of Espen's timeless exterior, Terence Disdale's elegant and calming interior and Oceanco's ability to deliver the boat on time and to the quality he required, was just right for him. So, after some minor enhancements made to suit him and his family, we got right into it and here we are, 18 months later, proud to be delivering him his DreAMBoat."

The Owner is looking forward to a summer season of cruising with family-his children and grandchildren- as well as with friends. The large saloons, multiple dining areas, along with intimate lounging settings offer myriad possibilities for large and small groups to congregate making DreAMBoat ideal for a multigenerational group. A large variety of toys, tenders and audio/video appliances appeal to all ages.

DreAMBoat is an example of proven reliable technology, combined with state- of-the- art AV/IT infrastructure, including a complex IP ship's computer operating system. She has been designed for efficiency on many fronts such as the installation of a heat recovery system for potable water. Moreover, she has achieved the ECO-IHM (inventory of hazardous materials) notation. This notation demonstrates an overall commitment to operating the vessel on an environmentally sound basis beyond statutory compliance.

"Delivering DreAMBoat is the ultimate milestone in Oceanco's ethos of creating the Owners Perfect Yacht," says Roderick Gort, Project Director at Oceanco.

Technical Specifications

Builder: Oceanco

Type: Steel Hull and Aluminium Superstructure

Length: 90m / 295ft

Beam: 14.2m / 47ft

Engine type: 2 x MTU 4,828hp / 3,600kW MTU 20V 4000 M73L

Design

Exterior Designer: Espen Øino

Interior Designer: Terence Disdale

Photography: Marquis Palmer

