Internet Marketing Company: Senior Drivers Can Now Get Better Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how senior citizens can get better car insurance rates.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/top-tips-for-the-elderly-to-get-better-car-insurance/.





According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the frequency of crashes increases for drivers that are 70-year-old or more. As a result, insurers place seniors in the high-risk category. However, the elderly can still find ways to lower insurance premiums. Follow the next tips:

Look for a low-mileage discount. Insurance companies offer significant discounts for drivers that drive less. Senior citizens that just got retired are no longer required to commute to work, so they usually drive fewer miles.

Graduate a defensive driving course. Senior citizens will find out how medications and aging affect driving and how to better accommodate to these changes. Also, classes are cheap and will provide significant discounts after graduation.

Install anti-theft devices. Senior citizens can install noisy alarms, ignition kill switches, steering wheel locks, vehicle tracking systems or other anti-theft devices to prove their insurer they want to keep their vehicle safe. Depending on what safety device is installed, insurance companies will offer various discounts.

Look for a cheaper car to insure. Senior citizens are recommended to insure slightly used cars that already have several safety features installed. The cheapest vehicles to insure are slightly used SUV's, minivans, and crossovers. Also, look for models that have safety features installed.

Pay for the whole policy at once. Senior citizens can save between 5% to 10% if they pay for the full policy at once. This way senior citizens won't have to pay for monthly interest charges and administration fees.

Keep a clean driving record. Senior citizens that maintain a clean driving record can qualify for a good driver discount. This way they can lower their insurance premiums even further.

Shop online quotes. The best places to shop for online auto insurance quotes are brokerage websites. In order to get accurate estimates, senior citizens should be careful when they complete the questionnaires and make sure they provide accurate data. It is recommended to complete at least three car quotes in order to make an idea of how their policy would look like.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Senior drivers can easily lower their car insurance premiums if they follow several money-saving methods," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

Contact: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550391/Senior-Drivers-Can-Now-Get-Better-Car-Insurance-Rates