A good week for our ATX with News from Vienna Stock Exchange, Wolftank Adisa, Andritz, Erste Group, Lenzing, Porr, OMV, ams, Zumtobel, Semperit and Rosenbauer. And: Best ATX stock in June was voestalpine, a strong comeback in the last month under CEO Eder.voestalpine: weekly performance: 6.01% BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,9% to 2.977,68 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 8,45%. Up to now there were 66 days with a positive and 58 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 9,8% away, from the low 8,45%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,38%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,29%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 14,83% in front of Palfinger 8% and voestalpine 6,01%. And the following stocks performed worst: Valneva ...

