Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: TPP024 ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Ticker-Symbol: TIM 
Xetra
14.08.19
09:24 Uhr
17,100 Euro
-0,120
-0,70 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,000
17,120
10:03
16,960
17,080
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOTTO24
LOTTO24 AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOTTO24 AG14,500+1,05 %
ZEAL NETWORK SE17,100-0,70 %