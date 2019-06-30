sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 30.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,88 Euro		+0,25
+2,35 %
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,583
10,986
29.06.
30.06.2019 | 17:25
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Mycronic Receives Order for Two FPS6100 Mask Writers

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has signed an agreement with a customer in Asia for two FPS6100 mask writers for the multi-purpose segment. The order value for each FPS system is within the normal range of USD 2-5 million per system depending on system specifications. The first system is planned for delivery in the third quarter of 2020 whereas the second system is planned for delivery in for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Within the multi-purpose segment, uses of photomasks include electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), and the market complements Mycronic's mask writers for advanced displays.

"This order is a confirmation that the FPS series has established a strong position within the photomask industry as the most advanced mask writer within the multi-purpose segment. We are proud to once again have the opportunity to deliver an additional two systems to an existing FPS customer" says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

For further information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 709 844 282
charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on June 30, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-two-fps6100-mask-writers,c2853993

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/2853993/1071240.pdf

PDF


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta