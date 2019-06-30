Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) announces that it has brought into compliance the liquidity agreement concluded with Exane BNP Paribas with AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 on the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice.

At June 30, 2019, the resources made available for the liquidity contract were reduced to

1,039,123 euros,

- 86,460 Carmila shares;

with the withdrawal and transfer of 102,358 shares in the treasury shares account.

For information, at the time of the last assessment on 31 December 2018, the following resources were available:

Euro 743,970;

- 203,848 Carmila shares.

Next events and publications:

25 July 2019 (after market close): 2019Half Year Results

26 July 2019 (9:00 Paris time)Investors and Analysts meeting

23 October 2019 (after marketclose): Q3 2019 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2018, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190630005067/en/

Contacts:

Investors and analysts contact

Marie-Flore Bachelier General Secretary

marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com

+33 6 20 91 67 79



Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of Corporate Communication

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 1 58 33 63 29

+33 6 87 77 48 80