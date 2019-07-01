Cosmo Pharmaceuticals - kanadische Behörde erteilt Zulassung für Eleview zur endoskopischen Resektion von Polypen

Liefer- und Lizenzvereinbarung mit Pharmascience für Kanada besteht bereits

Dublin - 1. Juli 2019 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), ein führendes Spezialpharmaunternehmen im Bereich ausgewählter gastrointestinaler Erkrankungen und Endoskopie, gab heute bekannt, dass die kanadische Behörde Health Canada Eleview, eine submukosale injizierbare Injektionslösung, zugelassen hat, welche das Entfernen von Kolonläsionen sicherer und schneller macht. Eleview wird in Kanada von Pendopharm (Division of Pharmascience Inc.) im Rahmen einer bestehenden Lizenz- und Liefervereinbarung vermarktet. Eleview ist bereits in den USA und der EU zugelassen und wird dort vermarktet.



"Die Zulassung von Health Canada erweitert die geografische Verfügbarkeit dieses innovativen Produkts und bietet diesem neuen Markt ein wichtiges Instrument zur Entfernung von Schleimhautläsionen während einer Endoskopie. Wir freuen uns auf die Verkäufe von Eleview in Kanada und den USA dank Pharmascience und unseren US-Partner Medtronic, die ihre etablierten Marketingorganisationen dafür nutzen werden", sagte Alessandro Della Chà, CEO von Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.



Eleview ist eine blaue injizierbare Lösung, die zur Verwendung in gastrointestinalen endoskopischen Verfahren zum submukosalen Auftrieb von Polypen, Adenomen, Krebs im Frühstadium oder anderen gastrointestinalen Schleimhautläsionen eingesetzt wird, bevor diese mit einer sogenannten Snare oder einer anderen endoskopischen Vorrichtung entfernt werden. Eleview unterstützt den Endoskopiker auch bei der Durchführung von Resektionen, indem er die Ränder der Zielläsion sichtbar macht und so das Risiko einer unvollständigen Resektion und einer potenziellen Perforation verringert.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Behandlung ausgewählter gastrointestinaler Krankheiten und die Unterstützung in der Endoskopie konzentriert. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD, Dickdarminfektionen und die Erkennung von Dickdarmverletzungen. Cosmo hat auch Medizinprodukte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und ist kürzlich eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb seines neuartigen Gerätes im Bereich der Künstlichen Intelligenz eingegangen, welches in Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren verwendet werden soll. Darüber hinaus ist Cosmo Lizenznehmer für die USA für den neuartigen Wirkstoff zur prozeduralen Sedierung, Remimazolam. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com





Finanzkalender Halbjahreszahlen 2019 2. August 2019





