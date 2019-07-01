Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, July 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will expand its KINTO ONE "beloved car"(1) subscription service nationwide,(2) initially introduced on a trial basis in the Tokyo area on March 1 of this year. Toyota will also continue to run KINTO SELECT on a trial basis as it expands the areas eligible for this service.(3) The lineup of models available through KINTO will continue to be gradually expanded, with almost all Toyota-brand vehicles and Lexus-brand vehicles to be added by around mid-2020.As part of the lineup of models offered through KINTO ONE, the Aqua is available from 42,660 yen (including tax) per month. As options, 4WD models (excluding Aqua) and cold climate specifications(4) are included so customers can experience greater comfort when driving in snowy and cold regions. In addition, Toyota is running a family bonus campaign called "Get your second Toyota for the family with KINTO ONE!", between July 1 and September 30, offering a gift certificate worth 50,000 yen to all customers signing up for KINTO ONE if they have a family member who owns a Toyota-brand or Lexus-brand vehicle.KINTO ONE and KINTO SELECT require no down payment, and are offered as a monthly fixed-sum service that packages the vehicle charge, voluntary insurance payments, vehicle tax, registration charges, and regularly scheduled maintenance (applicable only to KINTO ONE) of the vehicle. With voluntary insurance also included in the monthly rate, the services are a good fit for younger generations of drivers and other customers driving for the first time.To accommodate customers who are concerned about how much longer they will be driving for, we provide the option to renew the contract every three years. If customers surrender their license during the term of the contract, there is no cancellation penalty. Through the KINTO ONE service, customers can drive new vehicles equipped with advanced safety equipment, such as Toyota Safety Sense and Lexus Safety System+.(5)Toyota will continue to engage in initiatives such as KINTO to ensure that cars can continue to be the beloved cars of customers and to allow customers the opportunity to enjoy a fulfilling life with their car.(1) Cars cherished and enjoyed by customers.(2) Excluding some dealers.(3) This service is available at select Lexus dealers in the following prefectures (in alphabetical order): Aichi, Ishikawa, Ehime, Oita, Okayama, Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kanagawa, Gifu, Kyoto, Kumamoto, Saitama, Saga, Shiga, Shizuoka, Chiba, Tokyo, Toyama, Nagasaki, Nagano, Nara, Niigata, Hyogo, Hiroshima, Fukui, Fukuoka, Mie, Miyazaki, Yamaguchi, Wakayama.(4) Heated side mirrors, windshield de-icing system, exhaust heat recirculation system, PTC heater, and other.(5) Equipment and features vary between models.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.