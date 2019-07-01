Launched as the D-minePump, this portable micro infusion device recently received European CE approval and is currently being launched in several European countries. It was specifically designed to provide precise continuous subcutaneous drug delivery for Parkinson's patients in a compact, simple to use and patient friendly package.

EVER Pharma, a specialist in neurological diseases, now offers a complete therapy package for Parkinson's disease with D-minePump, D-minePen and Dacepton (Dopaceptin, Apomorphine hydrochloride).

Parkinson's patients often have difficulty coordinating movement. So, the ease of handling, safety and intuitive use were the primary goals for the D-minePump development. Leveraging special micro-rotary pump technology, minimal buttons and a bespoke menu screen interface, the device is conveniently compact and easy to use. It also features automatic drug filling, multiple languages, data storage, and does not require complex flow rate calculations.

"CE approval of the D-minePump and the launch, is an important milestone for our product portfolio in Parkinson's disease. EVER Pharma is now able to deliver an enhanced and comprehensive package of care with its Parkinson's disease medication Apomorphine and its own Medical Devices", explains Dominic Benning, Head of Dopaminergic Therapy at EVER Pharma GmbH.

"With the development of the EVER Pharma D-mine Pump for Parkinson's therapy, we have realized a very ambitious project with challenging requirements. This considerable investment in this product is a clear statement of the spirit of EVER Pharma to put focus on patients' needs and support with customized solutions. EVER Pharma delivers a complete package with its Parkinson's disease portfolio, from medication to means of administration with innovative Medical Devices", explains Georges Kahwati, General Manager at EVER Pharma GmbH.

About EVER Pharma GmbH

EVER Pharma is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on the research, development, production and commercialization of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anesthesia and oncology.

From global headquarters in Austria it runs a dynamic operation providing innovative therapies and value-added formulations aimed at enhancing patient and healthcare professional's lives through improved safety and convenience.

The products are developed and manufactured at EU GMP certified facilities in Austria and Germany. These are highly specialized in the production of complex injectables including high potency substances, crystal suspensions in vials, pre-filled syringes, ampoules and implants. EVER markets its products in more than 70 countries around the world through 25 international affiliated companies and strategic partners.

