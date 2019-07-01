Alexander Fink named Managing Partner Europe

TRINITY, a strategic partner to leading life sciences companies, today officially opened its flagship European office in Munich, Germany. The 20-year-old firm, with over 250 professionals working with more than 100 biopharmaceutical and medical device clients annually, will now serve clients from a dedicated European office.

"We are very excited to open this new chapter for TRINITY, and we look forward to serving our European clients directly from our European office," said David Fitzhenry, TRINITY CEO.

Alexander Fink, Managing Partner Europe, will head TRINITY's operations in Europe and will oversee strategy and direction in the European markets. Jackson Carroll, Principal, joins his leadership team and will be supported by a team combining European experience both at TRINITY and from other top-tier strategic advisory firms. The European team will be positioned to develop evidence-based solutions for life sciences companies in Europe, leveraging European experience and seamlessly integrating TRINITY's global knowledge and tools.

"We are pleased to be joining TRINITY, a firm that puts client needs first and brings deep biopharmaceutical experience across our three pillars: advisory services, insights analytics, and technology," said Fink.

Over the course of his 20-plus years in management consulting, Fink has advised more than 70 clients in over 300 strategic assignments. He joins from Syneos Health, where he built the European commercial strategy consulting business, and recently headed the global Product Franchise Strategy service line as Senior Managing Director. Prior to Syneos Health, Fink spent a number of years in senior positions in top-tier consulting firms, such as Oliver Wyman and Monitor. Fink studied business administration in Germany, UK and the US.

Jackson Carroll brings over 17 years of experience in management consulting to TRINITY. He also joins from Syneos Health where he was a Senior Engagement Manager in its Commercial Advisory Group. Prior to that Carroll worked at global strategy consulting firms ZS Associates and McKinsey Company. He earned an MBA with distinction from London Business School.

TRINITY is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, TRINITY is committed to solving clients' most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights.

TRINITY's range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS. TRINITY, together with its subsidiary TGaS Advisors, has 5 offices throughout the US, including Boston, New York, Princeton, Philadelphia, and San Francisco as well as Toronto, Canada, and Gurgaon, India. In July 2019, TRINITY opened its first European Office in Widenmayerstr. 50, 80538 Munich, Germany. To learn more about how TRINITY is elevating life sciences and driving from evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com

