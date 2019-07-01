CloudScale Capital Partners, LLC today announced that industry veteran and former CTO of British Telecom (BT), Williams Communications and Huawei, Matt Bross has joined the firm as a Partner.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to our team," said Stephen Diamond, managing partner of CloudScale Capital Partners. "He brings a wealth of experience working with startups, mentoring entrepreneurs, driving innovation and helping to build great tech leaders worldwide."

Bross joins a veteran team of technology investors at CloudScale that includes Dr. Hossein Eslambolshi, long-time former Global Chief Technology Officer of AT&T and Bell Labs, Michael Howard, Co-founder of Infonetics Research, Stephen Diamond, former General Partner with Sprout Group/Credit Suisse Private Equity and serial tech CEO J. Edward Snyder.

"I am excited to be working with such a world-class team at CloudScale," said Bross. "This is a great time to be investing in transformative start-ups that are driving today's digital revolution. I look forward to helping these Companies grow into the next generation of industry leaders."

CloudScale Capital Partners invests in early growth-stage companies in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). CloudScale's portfolio includes a number of highly disruptive start-ups including Wasabi Technologies, Callsign, Robin.io, Trunomi and Edgeworx.

Bross is a well-known industry visionary and speaker. He is passionate about harnessing new technology developments and driving next-generation service innovations that transform communications. He has had a long and distinguished career in the telecommunications industry, leading technology and investment strategies globally.

Bross was the Global Chief Technology Officer of Huawei from 2009-2012, and served in the same role with BT from 2002-2009 and Williams Communications from 1997-2002. As Global CTO of BT Group and CEO of BT innovate, he was responsible for technology strategy, vision and innovation across all BT divisions. Bross was a driving force behind BT's 21st Century Network transformation program and led a global BT technology and research organization that spanned Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and Europe. Bross also managed the venture capital investments of Williams Communications with several notable successes including Lightera, Sonus and Sycamore Networks.

In 2007, Bross was awarded a William Pitt Fellowship by Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge. Bross currently serves as Chairman of the Global Information Infrastructure Commission and is a member of the Board of Directors for the EastWest Institute. He has also served on the boards of directors of numerous early-stage companies.

About CloudScale Capital Partners, LLC

CloudScale Capital Partners, LLC is a Silicon Valley-based, global venture capital firm that invests in early-growth stage opportunities in cloud computing, analytics, AI, blockchain and the internet of things (IoT). It backs disruptive companies solving the problems associated with mass scale. CloudScale's portfolio includes Wasabi Technologies, Callsign, Robin.io, Trunomi and Edgeworx.

