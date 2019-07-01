sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.07.2019 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Angelfish Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

Angelfish Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 30

Angelfish Investments Plc ("Angelfish" or "the Company")
Notice of AGM

1 July 2019

The Directors of Angelfish announce that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Kings Court, Railway Street, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 2RD at 12.00 noon on Tuesday 23 July 2019. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders and can be found on the Company's website www.angelfishplc.com

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Angelfish Investments Plc +44 (0)7772 013116
Richard Walker

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0)207 213 0880
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Richard Nash

About Angelfish Investments plc

The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its Ordinary Shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its Preference Shares.


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta