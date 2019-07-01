Angelfish Investments Plc - Notice of AGM
London, June 30
Angelfish Investments Plc ("Angelfish" or "the Company")
Notice of AGM
1 July 2019
The Directors of Angelfish announce that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Kings Court, Railway Street, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 2RD at 12.00 noon on Tuesday 23 July 2019. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders and can be found on the Company's website www.angelfishplc.com
The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.
Enquiries:
Angelfish Investments Plc +44 (0)7772 013116
Richard Walker
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0)207 213 0880
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Richard Nash
About Angelfish Investments plc
The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its Ordinary Shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its Preference Shares.