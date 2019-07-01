Angelfish Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

Angelfish Investments Plc ("Angelfish" or "the Company")

Notice of AGM

1 July 2019

The Directors of Angelfish announce that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Kings Court, Railway Street, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 2RD at 12.00 noon on Tuesday 23 July 2019. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders and can be found on the Company's website www.angelfishplc.com

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

