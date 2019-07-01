Stockholm, July 1, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Adapteo Plc's shares (short name: ADAPT) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. Adapteo is the 34th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Established as a spin off from Cramo, Adapteo is the leading provider of modular space solutions in the Northern European modular space industry. The company offers premium modular space premises to public and private sectors and operates in two business areas; Rental Space and Permanent Space. Within the business area for Rental Space, Adapteo rents out modular space solutions for temporary needs. The business area of Permanent Space develops, manufactures and sell modular space solutions for permanent and temporary needs. "The listing of Adapteo at Nasdaq Stockholm marks an historic day for us," said Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, President and CEO at Adapteo Plc. "Becoming a listed company with access to a liquid and international capital market gives us a competitive advantage to execute on our strategy and our purpose - to power a better and more adaptable society." "We welcome Adapteo to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Adapteo on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the team on their continued journey as an independent, Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com