Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 June 2019

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 28 June 2019

Guernsey, 1 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 24 June 2019 and 28 June 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 5,246 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.08 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 24/06/2019 BATE 2 7.18 14 XLON 1,223 7.16 8,754 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 1,225 7.16 8,768 25/06/2019 BATE 317 7.14 2,263 XLON 506 7.14 3,613 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 823 7.14 5,876 26/06/2019 BATE 2 7.10 14 XLON 1,151 7.10 8,172 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 1,153 7.10 8,186 27/06/2019 BATE 2 7.04 14 XLON 1,054 6.98 7,360 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 1,056 6.98 7,374 28/06/2019 BATE 2 6.98 14 XLON 987 7.00 6,913 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 989 7.00 6,927







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,809,984 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,670,045, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 24 June 2019 and 28 June 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 24/06/2019 XLON 203 7.18 1,457.54 BATE 2 7.18 14.36 XLON 428 7.18 3,073.04 XLON 249 7.18 1,787.82 XLON 205 7.10 1,455.50 XLON 28 7.10 198.80 XLON 83 7.10 589.30 XLON 27 7.10 191.70 Total 1,225 7.16 8,768.06 25/6/2019 XLON 294 7.14 2,099.16 BATE 317 7.14 2,263.38 XLON 210 7.14 1,499.40 XLON 2 7.08 14.16 Total 823 7.14 5,876.10 26/6/2019 XLON 368 7.10 2,612.8 XLON 202 7.10 1,434.2 XLON 109 7.10 773.9 XLON 201 7.10 1,427.1 XLON 103 7.10 731.3 BATE 2 7.10 14.2 XLON 168 7.10 1,192.8 Total 1,153 7.10 8,186.30 27/6/2019 BATE 2 7.04 14.08 XLON 77 6.9 531.3 XLON 183 6.96 1,273.68 XLON 202 6.98 1,409.96 XLON 16 6.98 111.68 XLON 70 6.98 488.6 XLON 80 6.98 558.4 XLON 189 6.98 1,319.22 XLON 47 7.02 329.94 XLON 2 7.02 14.04 XLON 143 7.04 1,006.72 XLON 45 7.04 316.8 Total 1,056 6.98 7,374.42 28/6/2019 BATE 2 6.98 13.96 XLON 197 6.9 1,359.3 XLON 192 7.02 1,347.84 XLON 201 7.02 1,411.02 XLON 100 7.04 704 XLON 182 7.04 1,281.28 XLON 115 7.04 809.6 Total 989 7.00 6,927.00



