American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Putting a Self-Directed Roth IRA to Work

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / How does a retirement nest egg get built from the ground up? According to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, one of the most important concepts behind self-directing one's own retirement accounts is knowing how to put the money to work. Specifically, the latest post discussed using a Self-Directed Roth IRA to generate long-term gains in one's retirement portfolio.

A Self-Directed Roth IRA includes a number of advantages. While the contributions to the Roth IRA are after-tax contributions (i.e., no deductions allowed by the IRS), that money is then allowed to grow tax-free for the duration of the Roth IRA's life. What's more, a Self-Directed Roth IRA is not taxed on the back end. That allows retirement investors to put aside large amounts of money without having to worry about paying taxes on the back-end, as the taxes are already paid.

The article also explores how to make the most of one's Self-Directed Roth IRA account. The post mentions how important it is for investors to start early, pointing to an example of someone starting at age 30 with the maximum contribution of $5,500. With an average of 7% returns on these investments, an individual can retire with over a million dollars in that scenario.

For those who averaged 10% or more on their returns for 38 years, the final tallies might be multiple millions of dollars. That suggests that "putting the Self-Directed Roth IRA to work" is an essential part of the process.

"We wanted to introduce people to the concept of how important it is to have your money work for you while you are already working," said Jim Hitt of American IRA. "The Roth IRA is an ideal vehicle for retirement investing because so much of it is not impacted by taxes except on the front end. This leaves a wide margin for error-and for those who really track their returns through self-directing, the returns over time can be astounding."

