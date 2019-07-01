ZetaDisplay AB has requested a delisting of the company's preference shares from Nasdaq First North due to redemption of all outstanding preference shares (for further details, please see the company's press release of May 29, 2019). Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares of ZetaDisplay AB. Short name: ZETA PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008966048 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 128461 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on August 22, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB