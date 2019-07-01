Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.: Digital Reasoning Opens Singapore Office to Support Accelerating Customer Growth in APAC

APAC expansion provides regional support team for existing and future global customers, as the company continues its aggressive global growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning that understands human communications and behaviors, today announced the opening of its APAC Business office in Singapore, driven by new customer deployments and growing demand for its market leading communications analytics capabilities in Asia.



The new location geographically positions Digital Reasoning to provide seamless technical and sales support to existing customers and expand its work to new clients that have major Asia divisions or headquarters.

"Our expansion into Asia is a strategic investment to expand our global reach, continue serving the world's largest banks and lead AI innovation for future customers in this market," said John Holland, Senior Vice President of EMEA and APAC at Digital Reasoning. "We work with the most significant financial institutions in the world, and this new location allows us to better serve and meet their needs across the globe."

With the opening of its Singapore office, Digital Reasoning now has a presence in five cities across the globe, including New York City, Washington, D.C., London and its headquarters in Nashville, TN. The new office is located at 71 Robinson Road, Singapore 068895.

Media Contacts

Liz Long | liz.long@digitalreasoning.com | +1 (615) 567-8637

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d2640f7-42b5-43ec-9488-cd3439da8a87 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d2640f7-42b5-43ec-9488-cd3439da8a87)