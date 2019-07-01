Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., today announced that the Company has been awarded Women's Brand of the Year at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 in London on 26 June. According to Drapers, Skechers was honoured because its business stands out from competitors by driving growth through constant innovation and consistent marketing. This is the third time that Skechers has been recognized with a Women's brand award following wins in 2015 and 2017.

"Skechers has always been a strong and in-demand brand for women in the United Kingdom, so to be recognized by Drapers three times in five years is an incredible honour," commented Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers U.K. and Ireland. "We appreciate the ongoing support from all our retail partners who have helped drive our success in the UK. Women's is a leading segment of our business in the UK thanks to our Skechers D'Lites collections and appearances at Fashion Week events that have helped expand our base of fashion accounts."

"The success of our Women's business in the UK mirrors what is happening globally," added Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of Skechers S.à.r.l. "But we are more than an award-winning women's brand-we recently won two awards for our running footwear in the U.S. and have great success in the men's and children's footwear as is evidenced by our previous wins at Drapers."

The Drapers Footwear Awards acknowledge outstanding performance and innovation among retailers, brands and individuals in this fast-paced sector, and Skechers won over a strong competitive field against notable brands. In 2018, Skechers was recognized by Drapers as Mainstream Men's Brand of the Year as well as Kids' Brand of the Year. Earlier this year, Skechers was also awarded Children's Brand of the Year at the 2019 Footwear Industry Awards in February.

The Drapers Footwear Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding performance, innovation and creativity among retailers, brands and individuals in this fast-paced sector. The prestigious award ceremony was held on 26 June at Grosvenor House, London, and is supported by the British Footwear Association (BFA).

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections includes legendary athletes like Tony Romo, Sugar Ray Leonard and Howie Long; elite runners Meb Keflezighi and Ed Cheserek; and pro golfers Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Russell Knox, Wesley Bryan, Billy Andrade and Colin Montgomerie.

