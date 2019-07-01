Valmet to supply exhaust gas cleaning systems to COSCO SHIPPING Lines in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubber system) for ten container vessels of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. The scrubber systems will be installed in existing vessels in China in 2019. The project is executed in co-operation with Health Lead Development Ltd.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2018 and second quarter 2019. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet has a long track record in supplying scrubber systems to different vessel types and the company has had presence in China for over 80 years. Currently Valmet has four production units, three service centers and 1,700 employees in China.

"The deliveries are good examples of Valmet's capability to create a tailor-made concept to customer. Thanks to our solution, the scrubber systems can be installed to a single-island container vessel without losing any cargo capacity. Seamless co-operation within Valmet and with our global supply network made very short delivery times possible. The systems are installed before the upcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) sulphur cap and they will enable the use of higher sulphur oil, which is cheaper compared to using lower sulphur oil," says Shijie Wang, Senior Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy business line, Marine Scrubber Systems, Valmet.

Details about Valmet's deliveries

The scrubber system delivery for COSCO SHIPPING Lines will include a tailor-made open loop scrubber system for main engine and generator engines including auxiliary systems and automation.

The exhaust gas is washed with seawater in open loop mode. All emissions are continuously monitored, and the complete exhaust gas scrubber system is controlled with Valmet's proven marine automation, Valmet DNA.

Information about the customer COSCO Shipping Lines Co, Ltd.

COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd., affiliated with COSCO SHIPPING Group, is mainly engaged in domestic and international maritime container transport services and related business, as the group's core business sector.

By the end of 2018, the company has a total of 376 container vessels, with a total capacity of 2.1 million TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units), ranking the 3rd place in the world, and the 1st place in the Asia. COSCO SHIPPING Lines operates 362 international and domestic shipping routes, consisting of 228 international services (including international feeder services), 47 domestic services, 87 Yangtze River and Pearl River shipping services, covering 329 ports in 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Valmet will supply exhaust gas cleaning system to COSCO SHIPPING Lines in China.

