Montag, 01.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.07.2019 | 10:13
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report available on NSM

PR Newswire

London, July 1

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2019 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/incomegrowth

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

1 July 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

