The world's biggest solar park is reportedly up and running as the emirate celebrates landing this year's COP25 climate shindig by claiming it has already slashed carbon emissions in three years.News service Reuters has published a 'press release' announcing the 1.78 GW Noor Abu Dhabi solar park has entered commercial operation on time and on budget. The announcement, carried on the newswire's Zawya.com Middle Eastern news portal, purports to have been issued by EWEC, the Emirates Water and Electricity Company. EWEC appears to be a rebranded version of ADWEC, the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...