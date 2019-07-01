Activities such as mountain racing, off-roading, trails, and dirt racing which extensively use ATVs are quite popular with the tourists. The preference for ATVs in the military sector is also increasing for transportation purposes to remote areas. Emerging markets such as India are incorporating ATVs for various applications in armed forces and police departments. This growing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications is expected to contribute to the demand for ATV tires during the next five years. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (Utility ATV and Sport ATV) and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market is highly competitive with major vendors such as High Lifter Products Inc., Maxxis International, STI Powersports, THE CARLSTAR GROUP LLC., and Titan International Inc. competing based on price, quality, product/service offering, and market presence.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior research analyst at Technavio

Top five all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires vendors

High Lifter Products, Inc.

The company runs its operations through four segments, Tires, Wheels, Axles, and Others. Its key offerings include CST tires and GBC tires among others.

Maxxis International

Maxxis International runs its operations through five segments, AUTO/LT, Motorcycle, Bicycle, ATV, and Other. Under the ATV SPORTS segment, the company offers tires that include RAZR2, RAZR, RAZR PLUS, and RAZR MX, among others.

STI Powersports

The company operates through two segments, Tires, and Wheels. Its offerings include 'Tech 4 MX' and 'Tech 4 XC' tires for application in sport ATVs.

THE CARLSTAR GROUP LLC.

The company operates through six segments, Agriculture/Construction, Flat-free/Semi-pneumatic, High-speed trailer, Outdoor power equipment, Powersports, and Automotive styled wheels. Under the Carlisle brand, its offerings include a comprehensive product portfolio for the lawn and garden, ATV/UTV, trailer/hauler, agriculture, construction, industrial, and tube/flap market segments.

Titan International Inc.

Titan International Inc. runs its operations through Agriculture, Earthmoving/Construction/ Mining, and Consumer segments. The company's key offerings include FAST TREKKER, 589 M/T, 489 X/T, and MUD MONSTER, among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005297/en/

