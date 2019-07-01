Atos International: Atos expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enable Oracle database customers to benefit from Google Cloud Platform

Paris, France, July 1, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, strengthens its strategic partnership with Google Cloud with two high-performance regional extensions of existing Google Cloud data centers in Frankfurt (Germany) and Ashburn VA (North America), to support Oracle database customers. These two regional extensions will be equipped with Atos' high-performance BullSequana S servers and will enable Oracle database customers to run their workloads efficiently and effectively and benefit from Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Atos brings its expertise in end-to-end cloud orchestration and management, and infrastructure services and support, to offer Oracle database customers a fully-managed and secure cloud service which will be seamlessly integrated with Google Cloud Platform. The BullSequana S from Atos is a high-performance, modular and highly scalable server and can be easily configured to fit specific customer needs and therefore optimize costs for Oracle customers. These regional data centers are certified by Google Cloud to provide direct, secure and high-performance network connectivity, for faster and optimized access to Google Cloud resources.

"I'm delighted to expand our global partnership with Google Cloud, to now bring Oracle database customers the benefits of Google Cloud Platform so that they may harness the power of AI and ML to solve business challenges and innovate" said Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos. "This announcement reinforces all the fruitful work we have done together over the last year, which has seen us bring our customers new end-to-end offers (encompassing AI, ML, Hybrid Cloud and Digital Workplace), and innovative services such as our joint customer AI Labs in Europe and in the US, to enable them to transform their business."

"Running Oracle database workloads, while also taking advantage of all the features of theGoogle Cloud Platform is a priority for many customers, so we are delighted to partner with Atos to help them do so," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "This solution from Atos means Oracle database customers can take advantage of Google Cloud's performant infrastructure and scale, as well as our strengths in areas like AI and ML, backed by Atos' expertise in business transformation and migration."

Atos and Google Cloud will provide customers with a single, unified process for identity management, access management, governance and administration across all environments, from GCP-based applications to database instances.

This new solution from Atos for Google Cloud reinforces the strength of the partnership. Atos was recently recognized as Google Cloud's " Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year " at Google Cloud Next 19 in San Francisco.

This new offering will be available in the second half of 2019 directly from the GCP console via the Google Marketplace.

