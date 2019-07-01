Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Total Voting Rights 01-Jul-2019 / 10:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6 Total Voting Rights As at 1 July 2019 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 7,852,601 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury. The above figure (7,852,601) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: George Bayer For Maitland Administration Services Limited Corporate Secretary ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 11876 EQS News ID: 833739 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2019 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)