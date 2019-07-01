The adoption of smart pet care products in daycare and lodging services is expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. Market players are focusing on attracting more customers by investing in technologically advanced products such as activity tracker and smart pet bed to monitor their pets' health and nutrition data and share information about food and diet recommendations with pet owners and veterinarians. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (dog daycare and lodging, combined daycare and lodging, cat daycare and lodging) and by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global pet daycare and lodging market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Best Friends Pet Care, Camp Bow Wow, Dogtopia Enterprises, PetSmart Inc., and Preppy Pet competing based on price, quality, product/service offerings, and market presence.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five pet daycare and lodging market vendors

Best Friends Pet Care

The company provides pet care services such as boarding, day camp, grooming services, and training for dogs and cats. The company serves customers all through the US. In April 2019, the Best Friends Pet Care opened a new facility in Massachusetts, to focus on fun, safety, and relaxation for total pet care.

Camp Bow Wow

The company provides in-home pet care services to pet parents in North America. Its segments include pet daycare and lodging and others. Its services include daytime and overnight care, administering care to special needs pets, and pet food and supply delivery, as well as pet sitting for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small mammals, and reptiles. The company also provides services for newborn pups, elderly or infirmed dogs, cats. Also, its services include dog adventures, dog and cat grooming, training, and concierge services.

Dogtopia Enterprises

The company runs its operations through three segments, which include daycare, boarding, and spa. The company's services include daycare, boarding, and grooming for dogs.

PetSmart Inc.

The company is a specialty retailer of pet services and solutions such as pet daycare, boarding, and grooming. It also operates pet stores and hotels, as well as provides pet food and products online.

Preppy Pet

Preppy Pet is a pure play company, and its offerings include services such as private suites sized as per pet's size (for longer vacation) and cageless stay-n-play with a pet sitter (for overnight lodging).

