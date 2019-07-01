Belgard(R) Annual National Grilling Month Giveaway Now Open for Entries

North America's Leading Outdoor Living Company to Giveaway a Weston Grill Island Kit and One-Year of Omaha Steaks to Lucky Homeowner

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2019 / Belgard, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, announces the kick off of its annual National Grilling Month giveaway, taking place between July 1 and July 31. Homeowners across the U.S. and Canada can enter for a chance to win a Belgard Weston Grill Island Kit, a one-year subscription for a monthly steak box from Omaha Steaks and grilling accessories to enhance their outdoor living space. Eligible homeowners can submit their entry at Belgard.com/grill anytime during the month of July for a chance to win.

"Outdoor kitchens and outdoor cooking are among the hottest outdoor living trends this year, and as more homeowners gravitate to the backyard, grill islands pave the way to spaces that are both inviting and functional. This giveaway allows us to provide a homeowner with a centerpiece for their outdoor living area to enjoy and create delicious food with friends and family for years to come," explains Julie Scott, senior brand manager at Belgard.

Belgard's outdoor kitchen elements take any outdoor space to the next level and create a more social atmosphere for homeowners to gather with friends and family in their backyard summer after summer.

"Summer grilling season is the perfect time to gather with family and friends on the patio to enjoy a good meal," said Todd Simon, senior vice president and family owner of Omaha Steaks. "What's better than winning a new grill, one-year subscription from Omaha Steaks and the tools you'll need to start grilling?"

To learn more or enter the giveaway, discover ways to create an ideal outdoor living space or access the latest grilling recipes from Omaha Steaks, visit Belgard.com/grill.

###

About Belgard

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

About Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks, America' Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company that markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

Media Contacts:

Belgard

Kelly Ronna

Trevelino/Keller

kronna@trevelinokeller.com

404-214-0722 x 107

Omaha Steaks

Kelsey Bugjo

Omaha Steaks

KelseyB@OmahaSteaks.com

402-597-8220

402-597-8252

SOURCE: Belgard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550361/BelgardR-Annual-National-Grilling-Month-Giveaway-Now-Open-for-Entries