Conflict is an inevitable part of life. Whilst we may use our skills to avoid conflict there will be times, especially in the workplace, when it is unavoidable.
This interactive seminar will help provide added skills for when conflict has arisen and there is a need to build confidence and de-escalate the confrontation. It will help you to identify your conflict resolution tendencies and remain in control when responding to conflict and aggression.
Key benefits of attending:
- Identify the most common elements found in angry confrontations
- Understand the stages of conflict escalation
- Familiarise yourself with the signs of anger, conflict, and aggression
- Remain in control when responding to conflict and aggression
- Use skills to manage yourself, your verbal and non-verbal language
AGENDA
Welcome and introduction
Manage conflict based on communication problems:
- Self-control
- Clear communication
- Avoiding misunderstandings
- Staying positive
- Managing the communication channels
Manage conflict based on behavioral issues
- Damage limitation strategies
- Effective preparation
- Explaining yourself
- The art of compromise
Identify conflict resolution tendencies recognizing your own and how they apply in life situations
Understand the power of fairness and cheating the roles each play in resolving or escalating a conflict
Manage the conflict partnership process a step-by-step approach that can be learned and applied to almost any work-based conflict scenario
How to work towards a win-win outcome
- Managing the conflict partnership process
Final discussion and action planning
Close of meeting
