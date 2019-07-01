The "Conflict Management Resolution" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conflict is an inevitable part of life. Whilst we may use our skills to avoid conflict there will be times, especially in the workplace, when it is unavoidable.

This interactive seminar will help provide added skills for when conflict has arisen and there is a need to build confidence and de-escalate the confrontation. It will help you to identify your conflict resolution tendencies and remain in control when responding to conflict and aggression.

Key benefits of attending:

Identify the most common elements found in angry confrontations

Understand the stages of conflict escalation

Familiarise yourself with the signs of anger, conflict, and aggression

Remain in control when responding to conflict and aggression

Use skills to manage yourself, your verbal and non-verbal language

AGENDA

Welcome and introduction

Manage conflict based on communication problems:

Self-control

Clear communication

Avoiding misunderstandings

Staying positive

Managing the communication channels

Manage conflict based on behavioral issues

Damage limitation strategies

Effective preparation

Explaining yourself

The art of compromise

Identify conflict resolution tendencies recognizing your own and how they apply in life situations

Understand the power of fairness and cheating the roles each play in resolving or escalating a conflict

Manage the conflict partnership process a step-by-step approach that can be learned and applied to almost any work-based conflict scenario

How to work towards a win-win outcome

Managing the conflict partnership process

Final discussion and action planning

Close of meeting

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ai42ao

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005426/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Personnel and Human Resources