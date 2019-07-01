Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group updates its outlook for 2019

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 JULY 2019 AT 1.45 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group updates its outlook for 2019

Asiakastieto Group Plc's acquisition of Proff that was announced on 20 May 2019 (the "Acquisition") was completed today. Due to the completion of the Acquisition, Asiakastieto Group updates its previously published outlook which did not incorporate the impact of the Acquisition. The updated outlook also incorporates the expected impacts of the devalued Swedish krona on the Group's consolidated euro-denominated full financial year figures.

Updated 2019 outlook

Net sales: Asiakastieto Group expects its net sales growth in 2019 to be in the middle of the range of its long-term target (5-10 %), compared to the previous year's pro forma net sales.

EBITDA: Asiakastieto Group expects its adjusted EBITDA, excluding the effect of IFRS 16 transition, to grow in 2019 at a percentage rate that exceeds the rate of net sales growth compared to the previous year's pro forma adjusted EBITDA.

Capital expenditure: Asiakastieto Group expects its capitalised product development and software expenses in 2019 to exceed the previous year's level on a pro forma basis.

Previously published 2019 outlook

Net sales: Asiakastieto Group expects its net sales growth in 2019 to be in the middle of the range of its long-term target (5-10 %) or slightly below it, compared to the previous year's pro forma net sales.

EBITDA: Asiakastieto Group expects its adjusted EBITDA, excluding the effect of IFRS 16 transition, to grow in 2019 at a percentage rate that exceeds the rate of net sales growth compared to the previous year's pro forma adjusted EBITDA.

Capital expenditure: Asiakastieto Group expects its capitalised product development and software expenses in 2019 to exceed the previous year's level on a pro forma basis.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.