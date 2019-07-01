The growing awareness to reduce the incidences of ECC or baby bottle tooth decay is one of the key reasons that will drive baby oral care market growth during the forecast period. Frequent consumption of sugary liquids is the prime cause of ECC. This has encouraged key vendors to focus on educating consumers about oral care, subsequently promoting the sale of baby oral care products. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (baby toothpaste and baby toothbrush) and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global baby oral care market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Church Dwight Co.Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Pigeon Corporation, Procter Gamble, and Unilever competing based on price, quality, product/service offerings, and market presence.

"Baby oral care companies are increasingly using natural substances in their products because of factors such as the growing emphasis on organic alternatives and the rising popularity of organic beauty and personal care products among consumers. This has resulted in an increase in product launches and the emergence of organic products that are not only natural but free from fluoride component, SLS-free, and devoid of artificial colors," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five baby oral care market vendors

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. manufactures and markets personal care, household, and specialty products. The company operates in three segments, specialty products division, consumer international, and consumer domestic. The company offers a range of baby oral care products under the ARM HAMMER brand, and its distributions include both online and offline channels.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive company, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, oral, personal and home care and pet nutrition. The company sells its Colgate kids toothbrush and toothpaste under the oral, personal, and home care segment. The oral care business also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The company markets and sells its oral, personal, and home care products via retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce retailers.

Pigeon Corporation

Pigeon Corporation, internationally manufactures and sells child care products, women's care products, eldercare products, and home healthcare products. The company operates through Lansinoh Business, Singapore Business, China Business, and Domestic Baby Mother Care Business segments. Under the Domestic Baby Mother Care Business segment, the company offers breastfeeding related products, weaning-related products, skin care products, women's care products, baby-related large-sized products, and other products for babies and mothers.

Procter Gamble

The company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers internationally. It operates in five segments: baby, feminine and family care, beauty, fabric and home care, and health care and grooming. Under the health care segment, the company offers baby oral care products under the Oral-B kids brand. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, department stores, wholesalers, baby stores, pharmacies, and e-commerce retailers.

Unilever

The Unilever group, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments Beauty and Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment. The company offers baby oral care products under the brand name Prodent in the Netherlands.

