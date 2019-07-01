The global neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics market is highly concentrated. Because of the high investment required for drug development and commercialization, vendors are focusing on entering into partnerships with other companies. To help clients improve their revenue share, this research report provides an analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (somatostatin analogs, targeted therapies, other therapies) and by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics is highly competitive with major vendors such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ipsen Pharma, Merck Co., Inc, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. based on their product/service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics vendors

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

The company provides in-vitro diagnostics and drugs for cancer and transplantation and specializes in medicines for chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and microbiology. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Diagnostics. The company's offerings include XELODA, which is also known as capecitabine tablets. It is available in two strengths, 150 mg, and 500 mg.

Ipsen Pharma

Ipsen Pharma runs its operations through two segments Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. Its offerings include SOMATULINE DEPOT, which is a lanreotide injection, that is available in three strengths: 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg.

Merck Co.

Merck Co. runs its operations through three segments, Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The company offers a medicine called TEMODAR, under the pharmaceutical segment, which is available as capsules in 5 mg, 20 mg, 100 mg, and 250 mg doses.

Novartis AG

The company runs its operations through three segments, Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company's offerings include AFINITOR, LUTATHERA, and Sandostatin LAR Depot.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. runs its operations through two segments, Innovative Health, and Essential Health. The company's offerings include BAVENCIO and SUTENT.

