Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 28-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1841.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 1856.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1797.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 1812.44p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---